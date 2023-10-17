Colts to debut ‘Indiana Nights’ jerseys on Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts are celebrating their new Indiana Nights alternate uniforms by giving away a personalized helmet and jersey customzied by team owner Jim Irsay. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Colts)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts will debut their new alternate jerseys on Sunday for the “Indiana Nights” game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts will face off against the Cleveland Browns in their new uniforms, according to a press release.

The Colts unveiled the new look in July, with the inspiration coming from the “blue and black of the Indiana night skies,” according to the Colt’s website.

Stephanie Pemberton, vice president of marketing for the Colts, credited the Irsay family for their major role in the uniform’s design.

“Mr. Irsay has three daughters who are very involved as well, so it was very much a group decision and a group process. And it was a fun thing to work on. We got a lot of input from a lot of different folks from across the organization.” Pemberton said in a release.

The uniform also shows a franchise first, a black helmet for the Colts.

Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce and safety Rodney Thomas II modeled the new uniforms on the Colts’ website.

The new “Indiana Nights” gear is available online and at the Colt’s Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium.