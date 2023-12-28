Colts to highlight Kicking the Stigma during Sunday’s game against Raiders

The Indianapolis Colts will use Sunday's home game against the Las Vegas Raiders to highlight mental health and the mission of the Kicking the Stigma initiative.(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Colts)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts will use Sunday’s home game against the Las Vegas Raiders to highlight mental health and Kicking the Stigma.

The Colts and the Jim Irsay family launched Kicking the Stigma in 2020 as a way to raise awareness about mental health and remove the stigma often linked with mental health disorders.

During the game, the team will recognize Indiana’s mental health professionals for their work and fans will learn more about Kicking the Stigma and how they can help or contribute to the effort.

“This weekend’s game is certainly a time for everyone to enjoy our great sport, but we also look forward to sharing important mental health information and resources with our friends, fans and neighbors,” Colts vice chair and team owner Kalen Jackson said in a release.

Sunday’s Kicking the Stigma Game will also include:

Mental Health Professionals Breakfast: The team will host mental health professionals at a breakfast in the stadium and welcome them to the field to hold the American flag during the National Anthem.

Fan Giveaway: The first 20,000 fans inside the gate will receive the new Kicking The Stigma bracelet.

Chances to Learn More: Kicking The Stigma will have a presence on the Street Level of Lucas Oil Stadium with opportunities to learn more about the initiative and register to win a KTS prize pack.

Pregame Presence: Coaches and players will wear Kicking The Stigma pregame warmup shirts featuring the new phrase, “Not all pain can be seen.”

Proceeds from Sunday’s Colts 50/50 raffle will go toward Kicking The Stigma Action Grants that support nonprofits and organizations, mostly in Indiana, to expand mental health treatment and research.

Fans can also pick up a new Kicking the Stigma sweatshirt from shop.colts.com or at the Colts Pro Shop inside Lucas Oil Stadium. The sweatshirt features the new phrase, “Not all pain can be seen,” with part of the proceeds going toward Kicking the Stigma Action Grants.

Other gear, including T-shirts, lapel pins, tumblers, and more, is also available at shop.Colts.com or the Colts Po Shop.