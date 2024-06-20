Colts to host girls flag football clinic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts are partnering with Girls Inc. of Greater Indianapolis (Girls Inc. Indy) to host a first-ever flag football clinic for 50 girls.

It is for girls that are participants in the Girls Inc. Indy Summer Camp Program, ages 6-12.

There will be a series of drills teaching the basics of the game. Colts Football Development staff as well as instructors from USA Football and high school girls flag football players will conduct the drills.

The Colts and Girls Inc. Indy created a partnership earlier this year.

The clinic will be on Tuesday, June 25 and will take place at Matchbook Learning at Wendell Phillips School.

The Colts also have a girls flag football league with teams in Indianapolis and South Bend.

The Colts season kicks off on Sept. 8 against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium.