Colts to induct Dallas Clark into Ring of Honor

INDIANAPOLIS - NOVEMBER 8: Dallas Clark #44 of the Indianapolis Colts runs with the ball during the NFL game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 8, 2009 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts defeated the Texans 20-17. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Colts tight end Dallas Clark will be inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor during the 2024 season.

He played nine seasons with the Colts from 2003-2011. His best season was in 2009, when he was selected to the Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro. He racked up 1,106 yards and 10 touchdowns that season. Clark is one of just eight tight ends to have a 100 reception season, catching exactly 100 passes in that 2009 season.

He won Super Bowl XLI with the Colts, registering four receptions for 36 yards in the win against the Bears.

With the Colts, played in 115 regular-season games and hauled in 427 passes for 4,887 yards and 46 touchdowns. In the postseason, he had 64 receptions for 847 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games.

“The Colts have had a long and historic tradition of record-breaking tight ends and receivers, and Dallas Clark stands alongside all these greats who have worn the Horseshoe,” Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay said in a press release. “In today’s game, tight ends have become so much more dynamic and important to the offensive side of the ball, and Dallas was one of the pioneers with his style of play. He was electrifying, tough and dependable on the field and a great teammate and person off the field. And he of course was a key piece in bringing Indianapolis its first world championship. I am so happy to welcome Dallas Clark into our Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor.”

Clark was drafted in the first round in 2003 (24th overall), coming from Iowa.

After his time with the Colts, Clark played one season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2012) and one season with the Baltimore Ravens (2013).

He will be the 19th honoree in the Ring of Honor, with the most recent inductee being Tarik Glenn in 2022.