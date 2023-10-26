Colts to launch ‘Hang Time’ apparel line with Indy-based clothier

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts, in partnership with Indiana-based clothier and retailer Hang Time Indy, this weekend will unveil the “Hang Time” Colts apparel line, a collection that combines sports with fashion and culture.

The Colts worked with Hang Time Indy, a minority-owned business based in Indianapolis, to design the unique spin on classic Colts logos and imagery inspired by retro streetwear, sneakers, art, and music.

Items, which are locally sourced and printed, will include premium t-shirts, sweatshirts, and a coaches’ jacket.

Hang Time gear will be available at 11 a.m. Saturday at the following retailers:

Online, at shop.Colts.com

In person, at the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium .

. In person, at both Indianapolis Hang Time retail locations (11 E. 38th St. and 5660 Georgetown Rd.), in limited quantities.

“The inspiration behind this collection was the intersection between the retro look of 90’s sports, art and fashion with the look of streetwear brands today,” said Monty Ramadan, Hang Time’s owner. “Working with the Colts has always been a dream, and we’re honored and humbled that we get to show the city of Indianapolis and Colts fans everywhere who Hang Time is.”

For more images, visit Colts.com/HangTime.