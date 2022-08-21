Indianapolis Colts

Colts to offer vintage gear online, at Pro Shop

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts say they’ll start selling a collection of vintage gear just before the team takes on the Buccaneers in a preseason game Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Apparel business Homefield is creating the gear, and the Colts didn’t give a preview in a news release issued Sunday. Homefield tweeted a 15% off deal on Twitter, which fans can get by sharing an email address.

The apparel will go on sale at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Colts Pro Shop at the stadium. It’ll go online at shop.colts.com at noon Saturday.

The Buccaneers game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday.