Colts to play starters in preseason game against the Bengals

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson walks out to the practice fields for the Colts and Bengals joint practice. (WISH Photo/Josh Bode)

CINCINNATI (WISH) – The Colts starters will be playing in the final preseason game of the year, and they will play longer than they played in the first preseason game.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said that the starters will play about a quarter and a half. Some players might play a little more, and some might play a little less.

This will be the second preseason game that quarterback Anthony Richardson has played since his season ending shoulder injury last year.

“I think it’ll be really good for him,” Steichen said. “I think any time you can get out there in those game-like situations, it’s good. Obviously, you want to be smart with these guys in the preseason because we got a long season ahead of us, but we’re excited to get those guys out there on Thursday.”

While the offense is somewhat inexperienced, with Richardson and some young receivers, the defense has mostly played with each other for a few seasons.

Linebacker EJ Speed said the preseason games are more about just coming together more than they already are.

“I feel like that preseason game is just getting your footing, tackling, being explosive, working on getting the ball out, working on things you necessarily don’t take a risk on during the season,” Speed said.

Colts-Bengals joint practice notes

The Colts offense struggled in the third down drills. Richardson was throwing a lot of incompletions and was sacked multiple times.

But, that changed once the drills changed to moving the ball down the field and the two-minute drill.

Starting around their own 25-yard line, Richardson threw three straight first downs, two to Michael Pittman Jr. and one that went for around 20 yards to Alec Pierce.

The drive stalled once they reached the red zone, but Richardson showed improvement.

He was especially effective in the two-minute drill, when the Colts were playing no huddle. He had back-to-back completions to tight end Kylen Granson and one to Pittman Jr., before the kicking team was sent out for a field goal. Matt Gay made the field goal, making it a successful two-minute drill to end practice.

“He’s obviously a freak athletically,” Kelly said about Richardson. “I think it certainly helps us out up front. It keeps them on their heels. They have a hard time subbing, a hard time getting in pressure looks. If you want a base look at a defense, get them going, get them tired, they’re subbing, they’re tired, they don’t know what they’re doing, miscommunication is happening, that’s when you score points, so I’m sure it’ll be a big part of what we do this year.”

The Colts and Bengals kick off their last preseason game at 8 p.m. on Thursday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.