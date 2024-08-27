Colts to put Jelani Woods on season-ending IR, per report

Indianapolis Colts tight end Jelani Woods (80) warms up before an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts are placing tight end Jelani Woods on the injured reservice list, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Woods suffered a toe injury in the Colts preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals. He recently had surgery.

This will be the second straight year that Woods will miss the entire season due to injury. He missed last season due to a hamstring injury.

Woods had 25 catches for 312 yards and three touchdowns in his rookie season in 2022.

The Colts will be making cuts to get their roster down to 53 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m.

The Colts open their season on September 8 against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium.