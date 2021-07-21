Indianapolis Colts

Colts to wear 1956 throwback jerseys for 1 game in November

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday announced they will be sporting a throwback uniform for one game in November.

The switch is a nod to the 1956 throwback uniform that was worn by iconic Colts Johnny Unitas, Raymond Berry, Alan Ameche and Lenny Moore.

The team made the announcement on Twitter with a video montage featuring highlights from the 1950s.

A nod to the past. Built for now.



Introducing our 1956 throwback uniform: pic.twitter.com/9NDahbvaOp — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) July 21, 2021

The Colts will sport the throwback jerseys during their Nov. 28 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Colts fans can shop the 2021 Throwback Collection online.