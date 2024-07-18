Colts to wear all white for winter game against Tennessee

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — When the Indianapolis Colts wear white on white for winter, what will you wear?

The Colts on Wednesday announced their inaugural Winter White Out game, which will be at 1 p.m. Dec. 22 against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

White fan gear is sold on the Colts website and at the Colts Pro Shop at the stadium.

Elsewhere in the NFL, the Minnesota Vikings will host their own Winter Whiteout against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 16. The Vikings had Winter Whiteouts in 2022 and 2023 with white pants and jerseys.

NFL teams can have up to two alternative uniforms, which can be worn no more than twice per season.