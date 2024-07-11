Colts to wear “Indiana Nights” uniform vs. Lions in November

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts will bring back their “Indiana Nights” alternate uniforms again this season and will wear them on November 24 against the Lions.

They wore them once last season, in a loss at home to the Cleveland Browns.

The uniforms are inspired by the black and blue colors of the Indiana sky at night.

The uniforms have a black helmet with black trim, with the normal blue horseshoe logo and a blue stripe down the middle of the helmet.

The jersey and pants are both blue. The jersey also has a special “Indiana” C logo patch in the top corner.

The Colts have not played the Lions since 2020, a game the Colts won in Detroit by the score of 41-21. The Colts lead the all-time series 22-20-2.

The Colts will kick off their season at home at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Houston Texans on September 8.

Training camp starts on July 25.