INDIANAPOLIS, IN – NOVEMBER 17: Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Indianapolis Colts calls an audible at the line during the first quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Quenton Nelson’s touchdown might not have counted, but his moves did.

The Indianapolis Colts offensive guard scored a touchdown in the third quarter of the team’s Sunday game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Officials later reviewed and reversed the touchdown, but it didn’t stop his celebratory moves from getting attention. Nelson, with the help of some teammates, took the form of a keg stand on the field.

They might have taken @BigQ56's touchdown away.



But we'll always have this. pic.twitter.com/qoh9Znt1n9 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 17, 2019

The Colts defeated the Jaguars 33-13 at Lucas Oil Stadium.