Colts tout fan fun ahead of preseason opener

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The players are still knocking off the spring and summer rust at Colts training camp, but the team’s fan-focused efforts appear to be in midseason form at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“Oh, we’re ready for football,” Hayden Barnack told viewers on WISH-TV’s Daybreak. Barnack is the Colts’ Senior Marketing Manager. She joined us to outline the fan fun her team has prepared for Sunday’s preseason game against the Denver Broncos.

Her first suggestion: the pregame party right outside the stadium, opening at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

“You can start the day in ‘Touchdown Town‘,” she said. “From live entertainment to beer specials. Cheerleaders and the drumline will be there, and of course, the kids can enjoy some football activities and test their skills.” The area features a mini field and a 40-yard dash.

We also asked about the ever-popular “free stuff.”

“There will be giveaways in Touchdown Town. Also, the first 20,000 fans through the gates will get a Blue mascot commemorative cup,” Barnack said.

The game will also mark the debut of new menu items at the stadium’s concession area, featuring specials from the team’s new executive chef.

“Chef Ryan Robinson has five different new options on the concourse this year, from loaded fries to jumbo pretzels. We’re really excited to test some new things out there,” she said.

The game kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m. Barnack says there are plenty of tickets still available.

“We actually have a family four-pack available. It’s four tickets, two free entrees to QDOBA, all for just $100,” Barnack said.

Once the game is over, it’s back to training camp for the players and fans. There are two workouts -next Wednesday and Thursday- at Grand Park in Westfield before all activity moves to the team’s 56th Street headquarters.