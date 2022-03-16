Indianapolis Colts

Colts trade Rock Ya-Sin to Raiders for DE Yannick Ngakoue

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 31: Indianapolis Colts Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) looks across the field during the NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts on October 31, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts cornerback Rock Ya-Sin is on the move.

The Colts on Wednesday traded Ya-Sin to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

Ngakoue has played in 95 career games (87 starts) in his time with the Las Vega Raiders, Baltimore Ravens, Minnesota Vikings, and Jacksonville Jaguars. He has compiled 173 tackles (145 solo), 57.0 tackles for loss, 55.5 sacks, 13 passes defensed, and two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown). Since entering the NFL in 2016, Ngakoue is tied for fourth in the league in forced fumbles.

Ngakoue has made six postseason appearances and registered five tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, 1.0 sack, one pass defensed and one forced fumbles. He was originally selected by the Jaguars in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Ya-Sin has played in 41 career game (30 starts) in three seasons with the Colts. During that time, he totaled 136 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 20 passes defended, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two special teams stops. Ya-Sin was originally selected by the Colts in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.