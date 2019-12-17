Colts trail Saints 20-0 at halftime; switch to WISH-TV for the postgame show

1  of  75
Closings
ALL GOD'S CHILDREN PRESCHOOL ANDERSON PREPARATORY ACADEMY ANDREW J. BROWN ACADEMY AREA 30 CAREER CENTER - GREENCASTLE BEECH GROVE CITY SCHOOLS BROOKSIDE COMMUNITY CHURCH CARDINAL RITTER HIGH SCHOOL CENTER GROVE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS CENTER GROVE MONTESSORI SCHOOL CENTERVILLE-ABINGTON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS CENTRAL CHRISTIAN ACADEMY CHARLES A. BEARD MEMORIAL SCHOOLS CHILDREN OF HOPE PRESCHOOL CHRIST THE KING CATHOLIC SCHOOL CLARK-PLEASANT SCHOOLS CLOVERDALE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS CORINTH STEP AHEAD PRESCHOOL-MUNCIE COWAN COMMUNITY SCHOOLS DAMAR CHARTER ACADEMY DELAWARE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS EASTERN GREENE SCHOOLS EASTERN HANCOCK COMMUNITY SCHOOLS ELWOOD MAIN STREET WESLEYAN CHURCH EMINENCE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS FAITH CHRISTIAN SCHOOL - CONNERSVILLE FAYETTE COUNTY SCHOOL CORP. FRANKLIN SCHOOLS - JOHNSON COUNTY FRANKLIN TWP SCHOOLS-MARION CO GREENCASTLE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS GREENWOOD CHRISTIAN SCHOOL GREENWOOD COMMUNITY SCHOOLS HERITAGE PLACE OF INDIANAPOLIS INC. HOLY CROSS CENTRAL SCHOOL IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY SCHOOL JOURNEY EDUCATION CENTER INC. LIBERTY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL LIBERTY-PERRY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS MARTINSVILLE SCHOOLS MAYS COMMUNITY ACADEMY MONROE CENTRAL SCHOOLS MONROE-GREGG SCHOOLS MOORESVILLE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY MOORESVILLE CONSOLIDATED SCHOOLS MT. VERNON COMMUNITY SCHOOL CORPORATION NETTLE CREEK SCHOOL CORP NEW CASTLE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS NINEVEH-HENSLEY-JACKSON SCHOOLS NORTH PUTNAM COMMUNITY SCHOOLS NORTHEASTERN WAYNE SCHOOLS NORTHPOINT HOMESCHOOL CLASSES NORTHWESTERN SCHOOLS - SHELBY COUNTY OUR LADY OF GREENWOOD SCHOOL OUR LADY OF LOURDES SCHOOL RANDOLPH CENTRAL SCHOOL CORP. RANDOLPH EASTERN SCHOOL CORP. RANDOLPH SOUTHERN SCHOOL CORP. RICHLAND-BEAN BLOSSOM SCHOOLS RONCALLI HIGH SCHOOL RUSH COUNTY SCHOOLS SCECINA MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL SOUTH HENRY SCHOOLS SOUTH PUTNAM COMMUNITY SCHOOLS SOUTHERN HANCOCK COUNTY SCHOOLS SPENCER-OWEN COMMUNITY SCHOOLS ST. BARNABAS CATHOLIC SCHOOL ST. JOAN OF ARC SCHOOL ST. LUKE CATHOLIC SCHOOL ST. MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL SCHOOL THE INDEPENDENCE ACADEMY OF INDIANA THE REFUGE - GREENWOOD THE SOCIAL OF GREENWOOD TRINITY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL UNION SCHOOL CORP. WES-DEL COMMUNITY SCHOOLS WESTERN WAYNE SCHOOLS

Colts trail Saints 20-0 at halftime; switch to WISH-TV for the postgame show

Indianapolis Colts

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

(WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts trailed the New Orleans Saints 20-0 after two quarters at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday night.

The Colts officially entered desperation mode on Monday night in New Orleans. After a promising 5-2 start to the regular season, a loss to the Saints would eliminate Indianapolis from AFC playoff contention.

A major story line tied to the Colts free fall is the nagging calf injury hampering four-time pro-bowl wide receiver T.Y. Hilton. Hilton returned to action Monday against the Saints after missing five of the Colts previous six games.

To add insult to injury, at halftime Monday night, the Saints are set to honor the Super Bowl XLIV team that defeated the Colts in Miami.

Be sure to switch to WISH-TV right after the game for a live postgame show from New Orleans with analysis from Anthony Calhoun and Mike Wells and live podium Q&A from coaches and players!

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: