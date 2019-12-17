Colts trail Saints 20-0 at halftime; switch to WISH-TV for the postgame show

(WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts trailed the New Orleans Saints 20-0 after two quarters at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday night.

The Colts officially entered desperation mode on Monday night in New Orleans. After a promising 5-2 start to the regular season, a loss to the Saints would eliminate Indianapolis from AFC playoff contention.

A major story line tied to the Colts free fall is the nagging calf injury hampering four-time pro-bowl wide receiver T.Y. Hilton. Hilton returned to action Monday against the Saints after missing five of the Colts previous six games.

To add insult to injury, at halftime Monday night, the Saints are set to honor the Super Bowl XLIV team that defeated the Colts in Miami.

Be sure to switch to WISH-TV right after the game for a live postgame show from New Orleans with analysis from Anthony Calhoun and Mike Wells and live podium Q&A from coaches and players!