Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Colts trail Saints by a point at halftime

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 29: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
by: Nathaniel Finch
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the second straight week, there are fireworks inside of Lucas Oil Stadium.

After 48 combined first-half points in last week’s thriller vs. the Browns, the Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints combine for 41 points before halftime as the Saints lead the Colts 21-20.

Both teams went punch for punch throughout the opening two frames.

After trading punts, the Colts marched the length of the field in 7 plays, ending with a Michael Pittman 10-yard receiving touchdown.

Then, the Saints did the exact same thing, marching down the field in 7 plays with an Alvin Samara 18-yard receiving touchdown.

A field goal by the Colts offense and a subsequent fumble recovery by Indy defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo put the Horseshoe ahead 10-7.

A Zack Moss rushing touchdown is answered by a Taysom Hill rushing touchdown again the Colts lead by 3.

This is when the Saints separated themselves.

After a Colts three-and-out, Derek Carr found wide receiver Rasheed Shaheed on a 58-yard receiving touchdown to give the Saints their first lead of the day.

Indianapolis would respond with a 15-play drive that ended with a Matt Gay 42-yard field goal to make it 21-20 heading into the locker room.

It is safe to say that Jonathan Taylor is completely back after an 11-carry, 94-yard first half.

Meanwhile, Michael Pittman and Josh Downs combined for 11 catches, 87 yards and a touchdown before the break.

Immediately following the final whistle of this game, head to WISH-TV for the Colts’ postgame show featuring WISH-TV’s Andrew Chernoff, former Colts’ safety Marlin Jackson, and the rest of the Sports 8 team.

For more Colts’ coverage on WISH-TV, head to the dedicated Colts homepage.

For more updates on the Colts all season, follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, and on Facebook.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

UAW escalates strike against lone...
National News /
How extreme weather in the...
National News /
In Benin, Voodoo’s birthplace, believers...
International News /
Anchorage’s oldest building, a Russian...
National News /
Chuck Pagano opens up about...
Indianapolis Colts /
All INdiana Politics: October 29,...
All Indiana Politics /
Man dies after two-vehicle crash...
Local News /
Trick-or-treating safety tips ahead of...
Local News /