Colts trail Saints by a point at halftime

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 29: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the second straight week, there are fireworks inside of Lucas Oil Stadium.

After 48 combined first-half points in last week’s thriller vs. the Browns, the Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints combine for 41 points before halftime as the Saints lead the Colts 21-20.

Both teams went punch for punch throughout the opening two frames.

After trading punts, the Colts marched the length of the field in 7 plays, ending with a Michael Pittman 10-yard receiving touchdown.

Then, the Saints did the exact same thing, marching down the field in 7 plays with an Alvin Samara 18-yard receiving touchdown.

A field goal by the Colts offense and a subsequent fumble recovery by Indy defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo put the Horseshoe ahead 10-7.

A Zack Moss rushing touchdown is answered by a Taysom Hill rushing touchdown again the Colts lead by 3.

This is when the Saints separated themselves.

After a Colts three-and-out, Derek Carr found wide receiver Rasheed Shaheed on a 58-yard receiving touchdown to give the Saints their first lead of the day.

Indianapolis would respond with a 15-play drive that ended with a Matt Gay 42-yard field goal to make it 21-20 heading into the locker room.

It is safe to say that Jonathan Taylor is completely back after an 11-carry, 94-yard first half.

Meanwhile, Michael Pittman and Josh Downs combined for 11 catches, 87 yards and a touchdown before the break.

—

Immediately following the final whistle of this game, head to WISH-TV for the Colts’ postgame show featuring WISH-TV’s Andrew Chernoff, former Colts’ safety Marlin Jackson, and the rest of the Sports 8 team.

For more Colts’ coverage on WISH-TV, head to the dedicated Colts homepage.

—

For more updates on the Colts all season, follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, and on Facebook.