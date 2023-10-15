Colts trail the Jaguars by two scores at halftime

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 15: Gardner Minshew #10 of the Indianapolis Colts throws a pass during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts have a lot of work to do coming out of the locker room as they trail the Jaguars, 21-6 in Jacksonville.

Things started well for the Horseshoe, getting the ball to start the game and driving 65 yards over 16 plays to set up a Matt Gay 28 yard field goal.

Then, Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars went to work with a 10-plus play drive of their own, marching 75 yards for a Travis Etienne 2-yard touchdown.

That would be Etienne’s first of two touchdowns in a 16-second span as Jaguars edge rusher Josh Allen forced a sack-fumble of Colts quarterback Garnder Minshew.

Jacksonville only needed one snap to get back into the end zone, as Etienne went 22 yards for the score.

Now down 14-3, the Colts offense stalled with two straight three-and-outs.

Luckily for the Blue and White, the defense forced two straight punts as well.

Fast forward to the middle of the second quarter, the Colts offense started moving.

Star running back Jonathan Taylor saw his biggest play of the season with a 40-yard catch and run to get the offense inside the Jacksonville 30 yard line.

Two plays later, Minshew threw his first interception of the season.

Cue a 9-play, 65-yard drive that ended in a busted coverage on a Christian Kirk 29 yard touchdown catch.

Now the hole is 21-3.

Minshew got the offense moving on a 9-play drive that ended in a Matt Gay 56-yard field goal to end the half.

The Colts showed flashes at times, but there will be plenty of halftime adjustments that need to be made.

Box Score

Garnder Minshew went 16/25 for 136 yards and an interception

Jonathan Taylor had 4 carries for 15 yards, leading the team in both rushing and receiving with 3 catches for 45 yards

Running back Zack Moss had 4 carries for 14 yards, adding 6 catches for 38 yards receiving

The defense allowed Trevor Lawrence to complete 11 of his 14 passes for the Jaguars, throwing 113 yards and 1 touchdown in the first half.

—

Immediately following the final whistle of this game, head to WISH-TV for the Colts’ postgame show featuring WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun, former Colts’ safety Marlin Jackson, and the rest of the Sports 8 team.

For more Colts’ coverage on WISH-TV, head to the dedicated Colts homepage.

—

For more updates on Anthony Richardson and the Colts all season, follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, and on Facebook.