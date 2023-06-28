Colts training camp to begin July 26

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) runs through a drill during the Indianapolis Colts Training Camp practice (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday that the team’s summer training camp will begin July 26 at Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield.

That first practice on July 26 will begin at 10 a.m.

“For the fifth year, the Colts will kick off our football season at Colts Training Camp at Grand Park, and we are excited to be returning to our second home in Westfield,” Colts Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Roger VanDerSnick said in a press release. “Mayor Cook, the Grand Park staff and the entire Westfield community have been incredible hosts for our team and our fans, and we look forward to another successful run at Grand Park.”

Fans will be able to check out up to 13 open practices during training camp.

The following is a list of Colts open practices during training camp:

Wednesday, July 26: 10 – 11 a.m.

Friday, July 28: 10 – 11:15 a.m.

Saturday, July 29: 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Monday, July 31: 10 – 11:15 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 1: 10 – 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 3: 9 – 10:45 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5: 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 6: 2 – 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 8: 9 – 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 10: 9 – 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 15: 9 – 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 16: 6 – 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 17: 6 – 8 p.m.

The practices on Aug. 16 and Aug. 17 will be joint practices with the Chicago Bears.

This will be the fifth summer for Colts Camp at Grand Park.

“With each new training camp, I always question how we can improve, but the Colts, our employees, and volunteers manage to do so each year with great success,” Westfield Mayor Andy Cook said in a press release. “The Grand Park Sports Campus, coupled with the excitement of the Indianapolis Colts, make this the ultimate NFL training camp and fan experience.”

Tickets for training camp are free, but fans must get a ticket to attend each day. Click here to get your free tickets to training camp.