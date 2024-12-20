Colts try to rebound and keep fading playoff hopes alive when they face struggling Titans

Tennessee (3-11) at Indianapolis (6-8)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS

BetMGM NFL Odds: Colts by 3 1/2

Against the spread: Titans 2-12, Colts 8-6

Series record: Colts lead 38-22

Last meeting: Colts beat Titans 20-17 on Oct. 13 at Nashville, Tennessee.

Last week: Titans lost to Bengals 37-27; Colts lost to Broncos 31-13.

Titans offense: overall (27), rush (19), pass (26), scoring (27).

Titans defense: overall (2), rush (12), pass (3), scoring (T-29).

Colts offense: overall (21), rush (13), pass (27), scoring (23).

Colts defense: overall (28), rush (30), pass (23), scoring (21).

Titans player to watch

QB Mason Rudolph. The Titans opted to keep Will Levis on the bench in favor of Rudolph, who will make his fourth start of the season. His numbers have been underwhelming — 63% completion rate, 1,015 yards, six TDs and five interceptions. Rudolph may be a better short-term option than Levis, but Rudolph could use this game as an audition for his 2025 landing spot.

Colts player to watch

RB Jonathan Taylor. Taylor mostly played well last week, getting his first 100-yard game in five games and averaging 4.86 yards per carry. But it will be remembered for his embarrassing gaffe — dropping the ball before the goal line, taking a touchdown off the board and giving the ball back to Denver. It may wind up costing Indy a playoff spot. Now people want to see how Taylor responds this week against one of the league’s top defenses.

Key matchup

Titans RB Tony Pollard vs. Colts run defense. Pollard has been a rare bright spot in an otherwise bleak season for Tennessee. He is dealing with an injured ankle but needs 18 yards rushing for his third straight 1,000-yard season. The quarterback change suggests Pollard needs to play a more pivotal role against an Indy defense that has struggled against the run most of this season.

Key injuries

Titans: K Nick Folk (abdominal injury) will be a game-time decision with Brayden Narveson elevated from the practice squad as insurance. LB Kenneth Murray (hamstring) also is a game-time decision. RB Tony Pollard is questionable with an injured ankle that kept him from practicing all week. Starting LB Luke Gifford is still in the concussion protocol. CB Roger McCreary is set to return after missing two straight games with an injured shoulder.

Colts: WR Alec Pierce will miss the game with a concussion, along with LB E.J. Speed (knee). Indy is more hopeful that Pro Bowl C Ryan Kelly and CB JuJu Brents can return from knee injury now they’re off injured reserve, with both questionable.

Series notes

The Colts have won three straight against Tennessee after snapping a five-game losing streak in the series last season. … A win Sunday would give Indy the 12th season sweep since these teams became AFC South rivals in 2002. The Titans have only two season sweeps. … The teams have met once in the playoffs. Tennessee won 19-16 at Indianapolis in January 2000. It was the first playoff game ever played in Indy and a big road win as Tennessee reached the lone Super Bowl in its franchise history.

Stats and stuff

Tennessee has lost three straight and five of its past six under first-year coach Brian Callahan. … One more loss would match the franchise’s third-highest single-season loss total since the Titans left Houston in the 1990s. … This starts a three-game swing through the AFC South to finish the season for Tennessee. … The Titans turned it over six times last week in a loss that featured 10 total turnovers and 26 combined penalties. … The Titans’ defense has had at least one interception in four straight games and had a season-high four takeaways last week. … Folk has made an NFL-record 85 consecutive field goals on attempts from less than 40 yards. … He ranks 14th in NFL history with 403 field goals. … TE Chig Okonkwo had a team-high and career-best eight catches as he finished with 59 yards last week. … Indianapolis has lost four of its past six and is on the cusp of falling out of the AFC playoff mix. … The Colts have scored 44 points on their opening possessions, fifth in the NFL, and are tied for second in the league with 34 points and four TDs in the last two minutes of a game. … An injured right hip kept Colts QB Anthony Richardson out of the October matchup with Tennessee and he was knocked out of last year’s home game against the Titans with an injured throwing shoulder that ended his rookie season. … Taylor has seven games with 100 or more yards from scrimmage this season, tied for No. 7 in the league. … WR Michael Pittman Jr. has been targeted at least seven times and has caught at least five passes in four consecutive games. … Indy’s defense has allowed the sixth-fewest plays of 20 or more yards (45) and has a league-best 15 forced fumbles this season. … LB Zaire Franklin (144), LB E.J. Speed (130) and S Nick Cross (129) are all ranked among the NFL’s top five in tackles.

Fantasy tip

Taylor probably has the most upside this week. The safer play may be the Titans’ defense against a team that committed five turnovers last week and has scored 20 or fewer points in eight of its past nine games.