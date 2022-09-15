Indianapolis Colts

Colts trying to scratch off 7-game skid in Jacksonville

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) heads out of bounds as Houston Texans defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) makes the tackle during overtime of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The bitter memories from last season’s finale still have not dissipated in Indianapolis.

Sure, the Colts insist it’s a new season and a different team. Yes, they believe the seven-game losing streak at Jacksonville is more aberration than jinx. But the litany of questions never really stopped. They spent months explaining to family, friends and fans how last season’s playoff hopes vanished with another inexplicable loss to the Jaguars.

On Sunday, nearly 8 1/2 months later, the Colts will finally get a chance to answer the critics at Jacksonville.