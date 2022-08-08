Indianapolis Colts

Colts Tyquan Lewis returns from Halloween horror

WESTFIELD, IN - JULY 28: Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis (94) runs through a drill during the Indianapolis Colts Training Camp practice on July 28, 2022 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — October 31 was no treat for Tyquan Lewis. The Colts defensive lineman’s season ended against the Titans with a serious patella injury.

“I probably thought about that play 100 times this offseason and it was just one of those freak things,” head coach Frank Reich said.

The play that haunted head coach Frank Reich all offseason wasn’t actually the one that injured Lewis’ knee. That happened two plays before.

“I felt it. I was like, ‘Yeah, something was off,’ Lewis recalls. “Then I got the sack. Next play, I got the interception, and I was like, ‘I’m feeling good.’ And then I’m running with the ball, and I’m like, ‘I’m running slow.’ I just felt something go away from me. Then I was like, ‘Oh no! What’s going on?’ And then boom, it happened.”

“It was bad for him just to see him go off the field just to see how hard Ty works and stuff like that,” defensive lineman Kwity Paye said. “That was a sad day for us defensive linemen.”

To make matters worse, all of this happened during a contract year. Lewis was going through rehab, unsure if he even get to step back out with the Colts. But, Paye says Lewis didn’t dwell the negatives. General manager Chris Ballard’s commitment to him in the offseason helped that attitude.

“It boosts your morale knowing that someone has your back through thick and thin,” Lewis said. “It wasn’t easy. It was gruesome. But for me, it was like let’s go back to work.”

“It’s hard. It’s a hard surgery, hard recovery but to his credit, he’s done well, especially to me in the last week,” Reich said. “It just feels like he’s maybe a step ahead of when we got him back into it.”

“I feel great. Knee’s great. I couldn’t be any more proud than where I’m at right now,” Lewis said. “It doesn’t matter what it is in my life, I cherish every moment, man, because it’s made me who I am. Overcoming obstacles, whatever it is in life that you need to get through, just cherish it because that grind will never go away.

Lewis is already making a major impact during training camp, setting up for an eye-grabbing season.