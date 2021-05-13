Indianapolis Colts

Colts unveil 2021 schedule, will play on Christmas Day for first time

The Indianapolis Colts celebrate a touchdown in the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts will play on Christmas Day for the first time ever in 2021.

The team unveiled its full 17-game schedule Wednesday night, which begins with two home games against NFC West opponents.

Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will visit Lucas Oil Stadium on Nov. 28. The Colts’ bye comes in Week 14.

The complete schedule is below:

Sept. 12 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Sept. 19 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Sept. 26 at Tennessee Titans

Oct. 3 at Miami Dolphins

Oct. 11 at Baltimore Ravens

Oct. 17 vs. Houston Texans

Oct. 24 at San Francisco 49ers

Oct. 31 vs. Tennessee Titans

Nov. 4 vs. New York Jets

Nov. 14 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Nov. 21 at Buffalo Bills

Nov. 28 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dec. 5 at Houston Texans

Dec. 18/19 vs. New England Patriots

Dec. 25 at Arizona Cardinals

Jan. 2 vs. Oakland Raiders

Jan. 9 at Jacksonville Jaguars