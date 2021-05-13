Colts unveil 2021 schedule, will play on Christmas Day for first time

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts will play on Christmas Day for the first time ever in 2021.
The team unveiled its full 17-game schedule Wednesday night, which begins with two home games against NFC West opponents.
Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will visit Lucas Oil Stadium on Nov. 28. The Colts’ bye comes in Week 14.
The complete schedule is below:
Sept. 12 vs. Seattle Seahawks
Sept. 19 vs. Los Angeles Rams
Sept. 26 at Tennessee Titans
Oct. 3 at Miami Dolphins
Oct. 11 at Baltimore Ravens
Oct. 17 vs. Houston Texans
Oct. 24 at San Francisco 49ers
Oct. 31 vs. Tennessee Titans
Nov. 4 vs. New York Jets
Nov. 14 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Nov. 21 at Buffalo Bills
Nov. 28 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Dec. 5 at Houston Texans
Dec. 18/19 vs. New England Patriots
Dec. 25 at Arizona Cardinals
Jan. 2 vs. Oakland Raiders
Jan. 9 at Jacksonville Jaguars