Colts unveil new ‘Indiana Nights’ alternate uniform

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts unveiled their new “Indiana Nights” alternate uniform on Thursday morning.

The uniforms are inspired by the “blue and black of the Indiana night skies,” according to the team’s website.

The Colts will wear the “Indiana Nights” uniform on Oct. 22 against the Cleveland Browns inside Lucas Oil Stadium. They will wear the uniform as well “for select games in future seasons.”

Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce and safety Rodney Thomas II modeled the new uniforms on the Colts website. Here are some of the photos:

The “Indiana Nights” Colts alternate uniform. (Photos courtesy: Indianapolis Colts)

Fans can purchase the “Indiana Nights” gear on the team’s online store or by visiting the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium.