Colts veteran players on finally having quarterback consistency

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 08: Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANPOLIS (WISH) — Quarterback consistency is not something that Colts players are familiar with. They haven’t had the the same week one starting quarterback in back-to-back years since 2015 and 2016.

That, barring any changes or injuries in training camp, will change this season.

With Anthony Richardson recovered from his shoulder injury, he’ll head into training camp as the Colts number one quarterback.

That brings a sense of relief for Colts veteran players, even players on the defensive side of the ball.

“That just brings a certain type of peace,” cornerback Kenny Moore II said.

“Ain’t that a blessing,” linebacker Zaire Franklin said.

“Coming into camp knowing that the quarterback position is solidified, that brings a lot of confidence to the rest of the team, myself as well,” defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said.

Center Ryan Kelly said it’s hard to imagine going into training came with quarterback consistency.

“Heading into it (training camp) with the same quarterback I started with last year, it’s a first for me,” Kelly said.

Jonathan Taylor only played in one game with Richardson last season and did not participate in training camp, so playing with Richardson is new for him. He also said that this is the first time he’s been in the backfield with someone as athletic as he is.

Consistency at the quarterback position has helped the team with leadership as well. Michael Pittman Jr. said that Richardson has become more comfortable as a leader now that he knows everybody. Pittman Jr. also said that Richardson is not the type of person to go out in front of everyone and yell, but he leads more by example

Now in his second season, Richardson feels like he can speak more confidently, and Pittman Jr. has tried to force him into those types of roles speaking in front of the team.

Andrew Luck was the last Colts quarterback to start on week one in back to back years. The following quarterbacks have started for the Colts in week one since 2015:

2023 – Anthony Richardson

2022 – Matt Ryan

2021 – Carson Wentz

2020 – Phillip Rivers

2019 – Jacoby Brissett

2018 – Andrew Luck

2017 – Scott Tolzien

2016 – Andrew Luck

2015 – Andrew Luck

The Colts first practice at training camp will be on Thursday from 10-11am at Grand Park.

The Colts kick off the regular season on September 8 at 1pm against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium.