Colts-Vikings game flexed to Sunday Night Football

Quarterback Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up prior to playing the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sept. 22, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The NFL announced that the Colts at Vikings game on Sunday, November 3 will be flexed to Sunday Night Football.

The game was originally scheduled to be played at 1 p.m.

The Colts (4-3) and Vikings (5-1) both have winning records now after the Colts beat the Dolphins on Sunday.

The Vikings suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday, losing at home to the Lions. The Vikings were the second-to-last undefeated team in the league, with the Chiefs being the lone team without a loss now.

The Colts last played the Vikings in 2022. The Colts went up 33-0, but were not able to hold on to the lead and lost 39-36 in overtime.

