Colts waive cornerback after Jaguars loss

CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 22: Indianapolis Colts cornerback Dallis Flowers (21) walks off the field during halftime in the game against the Indianapolis Colts and the Cincinnati Bengals on August 22, 2024, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts are moving on from Dallis Flowers.

The third-year cornerback was officially waived from the team Monday after a less-than-stellar performance in the 37-34 loss in Jacksonville. Flowers was one of the Colts players in coverage during rookie receiver Brian Thomas Jr.’s 85-yard touchdown catch during the game.

“I’m not gonna get into detail on it, but I wish Dallis all of the best moving forward,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said during Monday’s press availability.

During his three seasons with the Colts, Flowers played in 21 games, starting in five of them. He totaled 32 career tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He also served as one of the the Colts’ kick and punt returners, averaging 30.6 yards per return on kickoffs.

Flowers returned to the Horseshoe this season after tearing his Achilles during the 2023 season. In the offseason, the Colts were questioned as to why more moves weren’t made to bolster a young secondary. General manager Chris Ballard cited Flowers’ return as one of the reasons he didn’t do more.

“I think getting Dallis Flowers back will help,” Ballard said in April.

The secondary is still struggling. Sunday, the Colts allowed 497 total yards to the Jaguars offense — 371 of that was from the air attack.

Thomas Jr. led Jacksonville with 122 yards on just five catches, while the Jags’ usual No. 1 target Christian Kirk had 88 yards off four receptions.

There’s still uncertainty as to whether veteran cornerback Kenny Moore II will return for Sunday’s game in Nashville. The Pro Bowler has missed two games with a hip injury. The Colts will have their first day of practice Wednesday to see where Moore’s health is currently.

Indy remains in second place in the AFC South — two games behind Houston who’s 4-1. The Colts hit the road for a second-straight week, this time making the short trip down to Tennessee. Sunday’s kickoff against the Titans is set for 1 p.m. ET.