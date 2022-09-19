Indianapolis Colts

Colts Watch: Colts fall to Jaguars 24-0

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s been a rough start to the season for the Colts and their fans. Daybreak contributor Heather Lloyd joined News 8 to talk about what happened, what didn’t happen, and where the winless Colts go from here.

“When I say it couldn’t get any worse, I mean that literally. It could not have gone worse for the Colts but the most disappointing thing is that once again, they didn’t look ready for the game, or the start of the season,” Lloyd said. “But unlike years past, I’m not going to say the Colts went down to Jacksonville and beat themselves because I think the Jaguars are actually the better team. They have young, talented, physical players that came out and played with heart and passion. They played inspiring football. The way the Jacksonville Jaguars played yesterday is the way you want your team to play on Sunday. In the third quarter, I told my family, ‘They’re not going to let us back in this game. They want the shutout.’ They played hard for that shutout through the fourth quarter.”

The Colts talk about getting off to a fast start in the game. Lloyd told News 8 the problem is saying all the right things, but not executing them.

“They say all the right things. The problem is, you have to execute, and they haven’t been able to execute. Lloyd said she no longer wants to hear about three things from the Colts: Practice, how badly Frank Reich got outcoached every week, and hearing people say they need to go back and “look at the tape.”

Lloyd gave insight on what to expect from the Colts in upcoming weeks.

“The Kansas City Chiefs, they’re 2-0. They have Patrick Mahomes, one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. They played in the AFC Championship game last year, and then they have another divisional game against the Titans. The Colts may not know who they are, but we’re going to know a lot about where they stand in the NFL in the next few weeks,” Lloyd said.

