Colts welcome Bears for joint practices without Jonathan Taylor

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts had visitors up at Grand Park for Training Camp Wednesday. Quarterback Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears helped the Colts put on a show. The new faces leveling up Training Camp.

“You go against each other in camp in so many weeks and now you get a chance to go against another opponent, it just brings up the level of energy and excitement for everyone,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said. “The players are fired up about it, and as a coach I love it.”

“I took it like a game today. I was real excited,” rookie receiver Josh Downs said. “When I woke up this morning, I felt like I was getting ready to go play a game. I’ve always seen joint practices like in high school and college, and I kind of just wanted to get a taste of what it feels like. I’m still seeing how I stack up in the league, and I’m just competing.”

Going against the Bears is another learning experience for rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson.

“He made some good throws,” Steichen said. “Obviously, had some really good runs in the zone read game, and then made some good throws along the way. Obviously, there are some things we need to clean up but I was excited about how he played.”

“He doesn’t look timid,” Downs said. “He looks like he’s been there, done that. I love him out there. I’ve had great quarterbacks in college, and he’s right up in that pedigree, so I love to see it.”

With the Bears came former Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus — now head coach for Chicago. His return to Grand Park was a meaningful reunion for cornerback Kenny Moore.

“Just to see him in the flesh again, it meant a lot to go out and compete and show him this is where it started,” Moore said. “We all knew how much he meant to this defense, but to be over a team, we knew he could get the job done. I was just telling him he looked good and I’m proud of him.”

One important Colts player who wasn’t at joint practices was running back Jonathan Taylor. He’s not with the team, dealing with a personal matter unrelated to his contract issues. The team says he’s still rehabbing his ankle here in Indy.

STATEMENT FROM THE COLTS:

Jonathan Taylor returned to Indianapolis to continue his rehab, however, he had a personal matter arise. He is not currently with the team and his absence is excused.

The Colts host the Bears for their only home preseason game Saturday in Lucas Oil Stadium at 7 p.m.