Colts wide receiver Josh Downs suffers ankle injury

Colts wide receiver Josh Downs runs through tackling dummies during a wide receiver drill at training camp. (WISH Photo/Josh Bode)

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Colts wide receiver Josh Downs suffered an ankle injury during practice at training camp on Wednesday.

It happened during a 7-on-7 period of practice after he was tackled by safety Nick Cross.

“We’re playing football and competing,” Cross said. “Josh is my guy. I love that boy to death.”

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said that they’re competing like crazy out at practice, but the bottom line is that players have to stay off the ground and cannot go down.

Downs is heading into his second season with the Colts. He had 68 catches for 771 yards and two touchdowns last season.

He has been impressing his coaches during training camp so far and expects a big jump in his second season.

The Colts will be back to practice at training camp on Friday from 10-11 a.m. They have their first preseason game on Sunday at 1 p.m. against the Denver Broncos.