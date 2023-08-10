Search
Colts will start rookie QB Anthony Richardson in preseason opener at Buffalo

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson throws at NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
by: MICHAEL MAROT AP Sports Writer
WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts will start rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson in Saturday’s preseason opener at Buffalo, coach Shane Steichen announced Thursday.

Richardson, the fourth overall pick in April’s draft, has been working primarily with the starters over the past week and has shown glimpses of the raw talent that intrigued the team.

Because Richardson only started one college season at Florida, it was unclear how quickly the Colts would push the 21-year-old into action.

Richardson has been battling veteran Gardner Minshew for the No. 1 spot on the depth chart, but Steichen already knows what Minshew can do since both worked together in Philadelphia each of the past two seasons. Steichen said he wants to see what Richardson can do with the Colts’ starters on game day.

