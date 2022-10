Indianapolis Colts

Colts without Leonard, Paye on Sunday vs. Jaguars

Darius Leonard runs off the field after a Colts victory at Lucas Oil Stadium (Courtesy: Getty Staff)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two defensive standouts will not be on the field Sunday for the Indianapolis Colts.

Team owner Jim Irsay announced on Friday afternoon that Shaquille Leonard and Kwitty Paye will not play on Sunday.

Leonard has only played game this season, a week four loss against the Tennessee Titans.

Paye has played in every game this season, registering three sacks.

The Colts host the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. on Sunday.