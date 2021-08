Indianapolis Colts

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton out multiple weeks with unspecified injury

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 22: T.Y. Hilton #13 of the Indianapolis Colts catches a first down pass against Chandon Sullivan #39 of the Green Bay Packers during the third quarter in the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will be out multiple weeks with an unspecified injury, according to WISH-TV Colts Insider Zak Keefer and The Athletic’s Stephen Holder.

Big blow for the Colts — you could tell Wentz and Hilton were building a connection quickly. Time for Michael Pittman, Parris Campbell (or Michael Strachan?) to step up. @ForTheCOLTure_J first on the TY news. https://t.co/tOpngxxAXL — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 29, 2021

Keefer and Holder say the injury is not expected to end Hilton’s season. The four-time Pro Bowler did not feature in any of the team’s three preseason games.

The Colts begin the regular season on Sept. 12 against the Seattle Seahawks.