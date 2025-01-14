Competition fueled Alec Pierce’s career year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Alec Pierce had himself quite the 2024 season.

His career year was motivated, in part, by the Colts drafting AD Mitchell in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The addition of Mitchell in the wide receiver room increased the competition for Pierce, something that actually made him more comfortable.

“I’ve always been in a position of competition,” Pierce said. “I’ve always had somebody there pushing me.”

Pierce has been in a position of competition ever since playing football got serious, which for him was playing on varsity in high school.

It brought in a new extra level of comfort, because Pierce knew that he had to be on point every day with someone vying for his spot on the depth chart.

His mindset was to just take things day by day and control what he could control.

“Going into camp, I knew opportunities are going to be limited,” Pierce said. “We got a lot of good receivers and there’s only one ball to go around, so I just really told myself whatever opportunity I get, I’m going to try to make the most of it.”

He sure made the most of it. Heading into the season, he had just one game of over 100 receiving yards in his two seasons in the NFL.

By Week 5, he had double that in the 2024 season alone. He ended the year with three 100 yard games.

His teammates noticed how the added competition benefitted him as well. Captain and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner saw Pierce’s game elevate. He saw glimpses of the potential that Pierce had in his first two seasons, and Buckner said Pierce’s breakout was awesome to see and he was really happy for him.

“Just seeing his development as a player, seeing the competition, he rose to the competition and started off in training camp,” Buckner said.

Pierce had himself the best year of his career, including setting his career-highs in yards and touchdowns. He even led the NFL in yards per catch.

“It’s cool,” Pierce said. “I mean, obviously being number one in something is a big deal. It was a cool thing to do that.”

He did add though that he doesn’t care much about yards per catch. He would rather have more catches for more yards, regardless of whether it was a deep bomb or a 10 yard reception.

As for the offseason, he said he’ll have to meet up with Anthony Richardson to continue the connection they built this season.

