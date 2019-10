INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts are on their bye week after their victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Colts owner Jim Irsay said the game was “one of the best regular season wins in the history of this football team.”

Next, the Colts will take on the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Tune into WISH-TV for this week’s “Countdown to Kickoff” at 11:30 a.m. as Charlie Clifford and Bill Brooks break down last week’s win and take a look at the Texans.