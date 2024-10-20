Dallas Clark reflects on induction to Colts Ring of Honor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a special day for former Colts tight end Dallas Clark, as he was inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor at halftime.

Clark showed his gratitude for the honor after the game when he joined News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun on the Post Game Show.

“There are some dudes up there and to think that I did something to generate that type of recognition is just mind blowing and I can’t thank the Colts enough,” Clark said.

Clark’s name is etched into the stadium right next to one of his former teammates, Reggie Wayne. It’s fair to say that Clark was pretty happy about who he got to be next to.

“You never get to pick your neighbors,” Clark said. “I literally got the best neighbor in the whole world. I don’t know if Reggie is this happy. It might get a little loud over on my side.”

Clark’s induction brought dozens of his teammates back to Indianapolis, including Colts legends like Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison, and Edgerrin James.

Seeing his teammates is when the feeling set in and became real, that he was really in the Colts Ring of Honor.

He was appreciative for everyone to make the time to celebrate with him. Harrison even told Clark that he was jealous of him for being able to get so many former players to come back for the Ring of Honor. Harrison said that no Ring of Honor had brought back that many former players.

And with everyone back in town, Clark thought that they might be able to get back on the field.

“I think we could get suited up and I think we could go and go do it again,” Clark said.

Clark and the rest of the Colts legends got to see a victory, with the Colts beating the Dolphins 16-10.

