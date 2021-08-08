Indianapolis Colts

Darius Leonard agrees to 5-year, $99.25 million extension with Colts

Darius Leonard of the Indianapolis Colts is seen before a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium on Aug. 24, 2019, in Indianapolis. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Darius Leonard will not be leaving Indianapolis any time soon.

A source confirmed to News 8’s Olivia Ray the Colts’ star linebacker has agreed to a 5-year, $99.25 million extension with the Indianapolis Colts. The deal makes Leonard the highest-paid inside linebacker in the NFL.

Darius Leonard has agreed to a five-year, $99.25 million contract extension with the #Colts, per source.



The Maniac is now the highest paid ILB in the NFL.

In his first three seasons, Leonard was named an All-Pro twice and earned two invitations to the Pro Bowl. He led the NFL with 163 total tackles in 2018 en route to winning AP Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Leonard has collected 416 tackles, 15 sacks, nine forced fumbles and seven interceptions in 42 career games.