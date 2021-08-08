Darius Leonard agrees to 5-year, $99.25 million extension with Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Darius Leonard will not be leaving Indianapolis any time soon.
A source confirmed to News 8’s Olivia Ray the Colts’ star linebacker has agreed to a 5-year, $99.25 million extension with the Indianapolis Colts. The deal makes Leonard the highest-paid inside linebacker in the NFL.
In his first three seasons, Leonard was named an All-Pro twice and earned two invitations to the Pro Bowl. He led the NFL with 163 total tackles in 2018 en route to winning AP Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Leonard has collected 416 tackles, 15 sacks, nine forced fumbles and seven interceptions in 42 career games.