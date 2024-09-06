Daybreak free agent returns: Colts contributor Heather Lloyd signs up for the season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Like a free agent who tested the waters and found that home was the right place all along, Heather Lloyd is coming back to WISH-TV’s Daybreak.

Llloyd is well-known by fans of the Indianapolis Colts. Dubbed ‘The Blue Mare’ on social media, she is both a fierce fan of the team and a fearless critic when the situation calls for it. Lloyd’s bona fides include time as a writer for the team and several years as a contributor to WISH-TV.

She took a timeout from television punditry last year, but now she’s back with Daybreak visits every week through the NFL season.

“I’m back. I’m refreshed,” Lloyd said with a smile during her WISH-TV return Friday, ahead of the Colts’ season opener. “I missed all of you. I tried to retire and I was like, ‘This isn’t for me. I’m not ready!’”

Lloyd focused on four keys to a Colts win Sunday against the Texans.

Richardson’s Return:

“Call it his re-rookie season, rookie season 2.0, or ‘The Sequel’, this Colts season will rise and fall on the broad shoulders of Anthony Richardson,” she explained. “Richardson is a big, athletic guy. , he can move the ball and his body down the field with ease – but can he improve his accuracy throwing the ball, seeing the field, and protecting himself -and the football- in the process? We shall see.”

Good Hands:

“For the first time in a long time, I feel pretty good about Colts receiving corps. Veteran Michael Pittman got paid like a star, hopefully that will translate to the field, I love the addition of AD Mitchell, who I think will shine in his rookie season and with Alec Pierce, Ashton Dulin, and Josh Downs – who will hopefully be back from a high ankle sprain in a few weeks – Richardson should have plenty of targets.”

The Team’s Top Pick:

“I’m not going to lie, the draft report on Laiatu Latu made me cringe. He was advised to retire a few years ago, causing some teams to take him off their board completely. But the Colts grabbed him with the 15th pick, and he showed why in the preseason. Latu was a menace to the quarterbacks on the field with him. Together with Deforest Buckner, the goal is that the Colts will have the first dual pass rushing threat since the days of (Dwight) Freeney and (Robert) Mathis.”

The ‘Foot’ in Football:

“Special teams players will tell you that their goal is to never be a topic of conversation. But veteran kicker Matt Gay had some misses in the preseason again, and the Colts revealed he’s got a hernia. So, his status for Sunday is unclear. The good news is, they brought back rookie Spencer Shrader, whom you may remember from Notre Dame. He was perfect in preseason, and he’ll be called upon Sunday if Gay can’t go.”

Lloyd also weighed in on the Colts’ long opening-game dry spell and whether it’s good or bad to start the season with a division rival. To hear Heather Lloyd’s insights all season, join WISH-TV’s Daybreak the morning after every Colts game, win or lose.