DeForest Buckner leaves game with ankle injury
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WISH) — DeForest Buckner injured his ankle in the third quarter on Sunday against the Packers. He’s listed as questionable to return.
He needed assistance to get to the sideline.
Buckner came into the game as questionable with a back injury.
This is Buckner’s fifth season with the Colts. He has been an AP All-Pro in one season and has been selected to the Pro Bowl in two seasons with Indianapolis.
This story will be updated
