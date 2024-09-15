DeForest Buckner leaves game with ankle injury

FILE - Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Houston. Three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and the Indianapolis Colts have agreed on a $46 million, two-year contract extension through 2026, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday, April 15, 2024, because the team didn’t release the terms.(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WISH) — DeForest Buckner injured his ankle in the third quarter on Sunday against the Packers. He’s listed as questionable to return.

He needed assistance to get to the sideline.

Buckner came into the game as questionable with a back injury.

This is Buckner’s fifth season with the Colts. He has been an AP All-Pro in one season and has been selected to the Pro Bowl in two seasons with Indianapolis.

This story will be updated