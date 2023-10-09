Despite Richardson injury, Colts fans optimistic about team’s future

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another injury to Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson wasn’t enough to dampen the mood of fans celebrating a 23-16 win over the Tennessee Titans.

“It is a great division win. it brought some confidence that we didn’t even know we had. We’re about to do some things,” said Jennia Davis.

Matt Gibson and his friends have tailgated across the street from Lucas Oil Stadium for a decade. During that time, he’s seen several Colts quarterbacks come and go.

“I’m not sure Richardson is ready to play at this level, especially using him like a running back like we do. That’s really, really hard on a quarterback at this level,” said Gibson.

Gibson thinks backup quarterback Gardner Minshew, who finished the game, should be the starter.

“I think Minshew should be given consideration. I mean I know it changes our offensive plan a little bit, takes away a bit of the play action but he’s a seasoned quarterback.”

Gibson isn’t the only one who feels Minshew could bridge the gap should Richardson be out for a few weeks.

“Gardner Minshew is a stud. Gardner Minshew is the real deal, I think he’s the best backup in the league,” said Sam Miller.

Gerard Davis is also optimistic. He said with running back Jonathan Taylor back in the fold, the best is yet to come.

“We’re built for the long haul you know? Richardson goes down, Minshew steps up. It just seems like it’s set up for the long haul,” said David

The Colts travel to Jacksonville for their next game against the Jaguars on Oct. 15.

