ESPN: Wentz’s future with Colts bleak; trade or release likely by March 18

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The future looks bleak for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz, an ESPN reporter said Sunday.

“Right now, it looks bleak,” NFL reporter Chris Mortensen said on the ESPN show “NFL Countdown.” “By March 18, he will probably be traded or released. Wentz has $50 million of his base salary guaranteed. For Carson Wentz and the Colts, it looks like it was a one-year marriage that went wrong.”

Wentz would be due his full $22 million base salary and a $6.29 million roster bonus if not traded or released by March 18. If not, the Colts would owe Wentz $15 million. Wentz’s contract extends through the 2024 season, a deal he signed with the Eagles before being traded 11 months ago to the Colts.

Colts coach Frank Reich talked about Wentz on Saturday morning in Los Angeles with News 8’s Anthony Calhoun. The coach said, “Carson knows, he’s been doing this long enough now, he knows that when you’re the starting quarterback, and myself as the head coach, and things don’t go well. So much positive with Carson this year. He really stepped into a situation, really on the field and off the field, connected with the guys. Connected in the community. Played a lot of really good football. Now, what we have to do as a team … this is a team thing that all of us … Carson, myself, every player, every unit, just picking up one more step and find out ways to close the games early. Find out ways to win those games early in the season. And, then, to be able to close it out the right way.”

General Manager Chris Ballard on Jan. 10 gave Wentz no assurances on his future.