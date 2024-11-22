Familiar face returns to Colts practice squad

Mark Glowinski played for the Colts for over four seasons (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts announced on Thursday that they have signed offensive guard Mark Glowinski to the practice squad.

Glowinski is no stranger to the Colts having played for Indianapolis for over four seasons earlier in his career.

He was claimed off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks in December 2017 and remained with the Colts through the 2021 season.

During his four-plus seasons in Indy, he started 55 regular season games.

Following his tenure with the Colts, he was signed by the New York Giants in March 2022. He remained with the Giants through March 2024.

Overall, Glowinski has played in a total of 124 NFL regular season games during his career and has started in 96 of them.

Glowinski has also started and played in a total of seven postseason games during his career, five of which were when he was a member of the Colts.

The 6’4″, 310-pound lineman was originally picked by the Seahawks in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

As part of Thursday’s announcement, the Colts revealed they also released cornerback Tre Flowers from the practice squad.

The Colts (5-6) are back in action this Sunday when they face the hottest team in the NFL, the Detroit Lions (9-1). The Lions are on a league-best eight-game winning streak. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. EDT inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

Colts fans will likely be keeping an eye on the team’s injury report entering the game, specifically to see the latest on some key injuries impacting the offensive line.

Offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann did not practice again on Thursday as he continues to deal with a knee injury. He did not play in this past Sunday’s game at the New York Jets.

Meanwhile, offensive tackle Braden Smith (foot) was listed as a full participant during Thursday’s practice.

Colts center Ryan Kelly remains on the Injured Reserve list.