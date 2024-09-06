Fan amenities coming to Colts games at Lucas Oil Stadium

Interior view of Lucas Oil Stadium during the NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 17, 2017. (Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay proudly posted Thursday on X, “We open our season this Sunday vs. CJ STROUD and division rival HOUSTON!! Here are new fan amenities and info for game day.”

The 41st regular season home opener will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here are a few of the details the team shared Thursday:

The American Family Insurance Touchdown Town pregame party will return with drink specials, food trucks, live music, kid-friendly activities, and Colts partner activations.

Moon Drops Distillery Landing, a new 21-and-over standing-room-only area, will be open behind Section 533. Each ticket purchased includes a $10 food and beverage concession credit.

DJ GNO will welcome football fans and help host the in-stadium pregame show at a new location. The show will run from when gates open until kickoff.

The pregame Striking of the Anvil tradition will have a new location on Lucas Oil Plaza to better involve fans.

“The Herd,” a new drumline, will appear in tailgating lots and Touchdown Town, and also be a part of pregame entertainment in the stadium.

A special pin and certificate will be available at guest services for all fans attending their first Colts game.

Fans celebrating their birthdays at a game can receive birthday pins at all guest services locations.

New digital menu boards will debut at upgraded concessions stands throughout the building.

Nacho of the Game on the Club Level in the lounges will feature unique offerings themed around the game opponent.

For fans who won’t be at the stadium, the Online 50/50 Raffle Tickets also will be sold at 5050.colts.com for home game drawings. In the stadium, tickets will be sold from kiosks. Half of the jackpot is paid to the winning fan, and the other half supports Colts community efforts.