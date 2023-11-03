Fans can watch Colts-Patriots play in Germany at Rathskeller watch party

Shaquille Leonard #53 of the Indianapolis Colts defends in coverage during a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Sept. 17, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you want to watch the Colts play the Patriots in Germany without leaving the country, you can catch the game live at the Rathskeller in Downtown Indianapolis.

The game on Sunday, Nov. 12 marks the Colts’ second time participating in the NFL’s International Series and their second regular season game outside the U.S. In 2016, the Colts faced the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Fans of the Horseshoe can join the official away game watch party at the Rathskeller, 401 E. Michigan St., starting at 9 a.m. with kickoff at 9:30 a.m. The party will feature appearances by Colts Cheerleaders, live entertainment, German food specials and more.

The event is free for all ages, but those under 21 aren’t allowed to enter the bar. With capacity being limited, it will be first come, first served.

Fans who preregister at the Colts website can enter for a chance to win an exclusive Colts prize pack. The prize pack includes two tickets to a 2023 Colts home game, a Frankfurt games mini-helmet, and other items.

The Colts will also host special events for fans in Frankfurt including a welcome party with team mascot Blu and a game day watch party.

Before the trip to Germany, quarterback Gardner Minshew and the Colts will visit the Florida Panthers. Kickoff for Sunday’s game is 4:05 p.m.