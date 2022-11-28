Indianapolis Colts

Fantastic food frenzy at Lucas Oil Stadium

by: Alexis Mitchell
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monday Night Football brings a fantastic food frenzy at Lucas Oil Stadium Monday evening for the Steelers vs. Colts game.

“The crowd is definitely getting their food and beverage, which is what we do as the food and beverage provider from Sodexo Live to Lucas Oil Stadium. Our clients are the Indianapolis Colts. So this year we’ve got about 40 different types of new offerings between concessions, sweets, catering. Our biggest focus was on the concessions department this year, where we brought in some local concepts here in the central Indianapolis area,” Yogi Stephens said.

“We are kind of a first to market for Lucas Oil Stadium trying to bring real local food to the stadium. Trying to stay up to speed with what the east and west coast are doing, bringing like awesome food to stadiums that are real and fresh,” Chef Kelsey Murphy with Inspo said. Inspo is local restaurant in Fishers.

Enjoy all of the fantastic foods at Lucas Oil Stadium.

