Former Colt, WISH-TV Analyst doesn’t hold back on Colts bad loss

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts lost, 45-33, to the Giants in a must win game to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Giants came into the game with the worst record in the NFL.

The loss marks the fourth straight season that the Colts will not make the playoffs.

Former Colt and WISH-TV Analyst Marlin Jackson did not hold back when talking about the Colts loss in this massive game.

“I am disappointed as an analyst and as a former Indianapolis Colt with the effort that we saw today with so much opportunity on the line,” Jackson said.

“These players should be ashamed of themselves representing the Indianapolis Colts in this city and this organization because that is not the standard in which we play with at the Indianapolis Colts,” Jackson said.

Jackson played five seasons with the Colts and won Super Bowl XLI with Indianapolis. He was a first round pick in 2005.

The Colts scored the first points of the game on a field goal, and then never held the lead after that. They went into halftime down 21-13 and were never able to complete the comeback in the second half.

The Colts scored a touchdown to bring the lead to just two points early in the fourth quarter, but they failed the two point conversion.

“A poor effort all the way around and we can talk about coaching and decision making,” Jackson said. “We can talk about schematics, but it starts with want to, energy, effort, drive for success as a player, and I did not see that today.”

Quarterback Anthony Richardson did not play in the game. He was dealing with back spasms that head coach Shane Steichen said were bad. Joe Flacco started in place of Richardson, and he had three turnovers.

“You still are playing for pride in the fact that you are in the National Football League and that you have a résumé each and every week where you have to put it on tape,” Jackson said.

The Colts still have one more game left on the schedule. They host the Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. The game will either be played on Saturday, January 4 or Sunday, January 5.

