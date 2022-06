Indianapolis Colts

Former Colts DT Tony Siragusa dies at 55

Former NFL tackle Tony Siragusa walks the field during practice before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the St. Louis Rams, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle and Fox Sports analyst Tony Siragusa has died. He was 55.

Jim Irsay announced the death in a tweet Wednesday afternoon. Irsay said he is heartbroken at the death of Colts fan favorite, “The Goose.”

Siragusa played seven season with the Indianapolis Colts from 1990 to 1996, then with the Baltimore Ravens from 1997 to 2001 before retiring.