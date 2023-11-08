Former Colts guard and Super Bowl champion Matt Ulrich dies at 41

INDIANAPOLIS - 2006: Matt Ulrich of the Indianapolis Colts poses for his 2006 NFL headshot at photo day in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Matt Ulrich has died at the age of 41.

Ulrich’s death was announced by Colts owner Jim Irsay on X.

“I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Matt Ulrich,” Irsay said on X. “Matt was with us only two seasons, but left his mark on many. Great guy, I hear he was a great dad—and he was a Super Bowl champ. My prayers to his family.”

No cause of death was provided.

Ulrich, a native of Streamwood, Illinois, was a captain at Northwestern University, and played with the Colts during the 2005 and 2006 seasons, with the team winning the Super Bowl against the Chicago Bears during the latter. After retiring from football, Ulrich co-founded Dexa Fit, became director of operations and sports performance at Winning Edge Athletics in Chicago, and was also a director with Profitable ideas Exchange.