Former Colts’ head coach Chuck Pagano gives advice to RB Jonathan Taylor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunday on “Countdown to Kickoff”, Indy’s only hour-long Colts’ pregame television show, Chuck Pagano joined live from his home in Boise, Idaho, and gave his advice to Colts’ star running back Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor is currently on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list but is eligible to return to the lineup as early as Week 5 against the Titans.

“They are not going to trade him, and he’s not getting a new contract,” Chuck said. “Let’s get back out there JT. This team, this city, this organization needs you. If you get out on the field and you do your thing and you play really, really well like we know you can, everything else will take care of itself.”

Watch the video below to hear the full conversation from Pagano in the segment, “Chuck Checks IN.”

Chucks talks about Head Coach Shane Steichen, rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, and more.

Chuck Checks IN

Chuck Pagano joins ‘CTK’ Sept. 17, 2023

You can year the former Colts head coach every Sunday during the NFL season on WISH-TV.

The weekly feature will air live at 11 a.m. on “Countdown to Kickoff.”

Pagano joins WISH-TV’s all-star cast of Colts insiders including former players Ken Dilger and Marlin Jackson, as well as 93.5/107.5 The Fan’s Kevin Bowen, who hosts the sports radio talk show “The Wake Up Call” on weekday mornings.

The show is hosted by WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun and the Emmy-award-winning sports team.

For more on the Indianapolis Colts, including other segments from CTK, click here.

Kickoff for the Colts’ AFC South showdown against second-overall pick CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans is set for 1 p.m. this afternoon.

Immediately following the final whistle of that game, you can switch back to WISH-TV for the Colts’ postgame show.

—

You can also follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, and on Facebook for updates on the Horseshoe all season long.