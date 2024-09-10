Former Colts head coach still leaving legacy in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Colts head coach Frank Reich returned to Indianapolis on Monday for his non-profit organization’s fundraiser.

Reich and his wife Linda founded kNot Today in 2019. kNot Today is a non-profit organization that helps protect children from sexual abuse, exploitation, and trafficking. kNot Today has partnered with schools and other organization to help create safe environments for children.

The fundraiser was the second annual “Drive for the Next Generation” at TopGolf.

Colts players Kenny Moore II, Quenton Nelson, Nick Cross, Tyquan Lewis, Grover Stewart, and more were there to support.

The fundraiser raised over $125,000.

“We’re calling on all Hoosiers to unite in this fight,” Frank Reich said in a press release.. “Your participation in our Topgolf fundraiser directly contributes to expanding our prevention education programs and

ultimately, to creating a safer Indiana for our children.”

“Each child we reach represents a life potentially saved from the trauma of abuse,” Linda Reich said in a press release. “Our recent success story of a fourth-grader’s brave disclosure after receiving in-school education funded by kNot Today, leading to the arrest of her abuser, underscores the critical importance of this work. We will protect the many by focusing on each one.”

Since it was founded, kNot Today has awarded over $1 million in grant dollars to organizations that support the prevention and restoration of people impacted by child sexual abuse since 2020.

kNot Today has also led a coalition of over 30 Indiana organizations that impacted over 300,000 students in 2022-2023.