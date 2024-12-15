Former Colts icons attend game against Broncos
INDIANPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts had some franchise legends that showed up for their biggest game of the season against the Broncos.
The former Colts that attended the game included:
- Peyton Manning
- Edgerrin James
- Dallas Clark
- Austin Collie
- Brandon Stokley
- Donald Brown
- Tim Ridder
One of the former Colts players was ready to put the pads back on and play.
“Coming through that tunnel, you instantly go back,” Clark said. “I have juices flowing through me right now. I told Coach Shane, I’m like, ‘Hey, do you have a roster spot open? Can we cut someone real quick? I will give you everything I have.’”
Clark said that Manning’s son was in the wrong color, wearing Broncos gear. Clark added that he asked jokingly to Manning’s son if it was laundry day and if all of his Colts stuff was dirty.
Manning played his last four seasons in Denver after playing his first 13 with the Colts.
Clark was inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor on October 20 at halftime of the Colts game against the Dolphins.
